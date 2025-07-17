4 big events happening in Hamilton and Middletown this weekend

Swing by Artspace on High Street in downtown Hamilton during David Shaw’s Big River Get Down for a free arts street party. Organizers said there will be vendors, DJs, interactive community art, street performers and more. It is also the opening weekend event for The Strauss Gallery’s: “Bear Vogt is Trash: Eco-conscious Art from the Discarded” exhibit.

Art on High is 5-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-7 p.m. Sunday, and DORA drink cups are welcome.

David Shaw’s Big River Get Down Presented by Miller Lite (RiversEdge in Hamilton)

This is a two-day event that will feature 33 artists at various Hamilton venues. There will be music at RiversEdge Amphitheater along the Great Miami River in Hamilton on Friday and Saturday nights, July 18-19 with free music, movie screenings, an art show and more to seven venues throughout downtown during the day.

“Instead of having daytime programming at the amphitheater, we are spreading bands and different events across seven downtown venues,” said Adam Helms, director of resident Services, City of Hamilton and producer of the event. “We’ve partnered with The Casual Pint, Pour House, ArtSpace & Strauss Gallery, 3rd Street Music, Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, The 513 Bar and Immortal Vibes.”

Four of those venues will offer late night sets: The 513 Bar (cover charge), Pour House, Immortal Vibes and The Casual Pint.

Ernie Johnson From Detroit is slated for 5:30 p.m. Friday at ArtSpace on High Street.

Ohio Challenge hot air balloon festival (Middletown regional Airport in Middletown)

The Ohio Challenge includes colorful hot air balloons, laser light shows, balloon glows, fireworks, a drone show, skydiving, tethered balloon rides, a car show, a Kid’s Zone, and much more. It takes place at Smith Park and the Middletown Regional Airport 5-10:30 p.m. July 18 and 4-10:30 p.m. July 19.

New this year, there will be 25-foot giant kites flying at the park from Great American Kites. The kites will be in the sky each day after the gates open and they will be in the air until dusk.

There will be more than 25 balloons on display with three special-shaped balloons, including a unicorn, a tiger and a fish. Opening ceremonies will be each night at 6 p.m.

Butler County Warbirds will be doing airplane rides from 5:15-9:30 p.m. on Friday and 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

There is a fee to ride. Ride fees range from $30 to $199.

Balloon glows will take place on Friday and Saturday nights at dusk, or starting around 9:15 p.m. each night. The nightly balloon glows will be followed by Pyrotechnics Jump from the skydivers and fireworks/a drone show at 10:15 p.m.

Butler County Fair kicks off Sunday (Hamilton)

The 175th Butler County Fair is always packed with events, and this year’s is no exception. It opens Sunday and runs through Saturday, July 26. People visiting this year’s fair will notice an addition to the entertainment tent — a new beer garden. The entertainment tent will be open 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday to Saturday, and the the beer garden will open Monday.

Continued from last year is the combine derby, now with live music acts in between heats, and the free-with-admission concert on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the entertainment tent next to the farm zone.

The fairgrounds are located at 1715 Fairgrove Ave. in Hamilton. The parking entrance is off of North Fair Avenue, and the fair has a separate walkable entrance to the north.

General daily admission is $10 per person and $5 for children ages 6-12 accompanied by adults. Wednesday, July 23 is “Senior Citizen Day,” sponsored by the Butler County Veterans Commission, and on that day admission is free to both seniors and veterans.