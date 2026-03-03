Hamilton musician Alex Salazar kicks off 2-week citywide tour showcasing album

The tour, created by and for Salazar, includes seven dates over two weeks. It will feature six solo performances and a final full-scale concert with his band, an opening act and merchandise.

The tour is family-friendly, and concertgoers will be among the first to hear Salazar’s debut album, “Nowhere Else Than Right Now,” released Aug. 30 and available on all streaming platforms.

Salazar will offer giveaways during solo performances in exchange for a code word he will reveal in pieces on social media ahead of each show. A merchandise raffle is planned for the final night. All concerts are free and open to the public.

This is Salazar’s first tour, which he called his biggest adventure since graduating from Butler Tech School of the Arts in 2025. He is currently an Artspace resident artist.

“At the end of Butler Tech’s 10th Grade Career Exploration Academy, I decided I wanted to do music,” Salazar said. “The summer before, I went to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, and I always say it was the catalyst of me wanting to pursue music, because going there and seeing all the different artists and their work, and the influence they have had on so many people was inspiring.”

Salazar sang and played guitar in church for more than a decade. His time at Butler Tech solidified his plan to pursue music professionally.

“I want to write the music that makes people feel a certain way,” he said. “My junior year, I started at the School of the Arts, learning under Mark Becknell. He’s an incredible teacher and an amazing guy.”

He also credited Kimheart Moeung, principal and creative director at Butler Tech School of the Arts, along with the rest of the faculty, for their support.

At the start of his senior year, Salazar focused on releasing his debut album. He had already been playing venues for nearly three years.

“My first gig was at the Culver’s in Monroe, where I worked at the time,” he said. “It was great, so I just kept reaching out to places.”

Find Alex Salazar on Instagram at @alex_salazar_music or on TikTok at @alexsalazarmusic7.

The Alexander (live in) Hamilton Tour 2026

7-9 p.m. March 9 The Casual Pint

6-8 p.m. March 10 Third Eye Brewing Company

7-10 p.m. March 13 Immortal Vibes

1-3 p.m. March 15 Billy Yanks

7-8:30 p.m. March 17 The Stone Tavern

7-8 p.m. March 19 The Strauss Gallery

8 p.m. March 21 Miami Hamilton Downtown with his band The Urban Legend