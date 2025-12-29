5 can’t-miss events happening in Butler County in January and February

An Elvis tribute

Tyler King will bring “The Return of The King: An Unrivaled Tribute to Elvis” to the Fairfield Community Arts Center at 7 p.m. Jan. 3. Tickets are $47 for orchestra seating, $42 stadium and $37 mezzanine. Purchase tickets online at explore.fairfieldoh.gov/fairfield/events, in person at the box office or by calling (513) 867-5348. Christopher, one of the top young Elvis tribute artists in the country, will put on a high-energy show, capturing the essence of Elvis. Audiences can expect to hear many of Elvis’ hits, brought to life with authentic stage costumes that mirror Elvis’ iconic look.

Oxford’s Chocolate Meltdown is back

The tasty annual event is 1-5 p.m. on Jan. 10. Local chocolate and coffee vendors will be serving up a variety of chocolate creations. Adults can relax with drinks from the bar while kids can enjoy free S’mores, face-painting and hands-on art activities. Plus, there will be a Chocolate Crawl on Jan. 9 at Uptown businesses as well as a chocolate themed art exhibition, “Artful Indulgence” that runs through Feb. 7. The event is co-hosted by the City of Oxford, The Oxford Chamber of Commerce, Enjoy Oxford, the Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum at Miami University, and the Oxford Community Arts Center and it supports two local arts organizations - Oxford Community Arts Center (OCAC) and the Richard and Carole Cocks Art Museum at Miami University.

Beatlemania Magic

The national-touring Tribute Band to The Beatles, Beatlemania Magic will return to the Sorg Opera House in Middletown at 8 p.m. Jan. 17 to recreate the magic behind the craze of “Beatlemania,” encapsulating the early Beatles concerts with identical costumes, equipment, and spot-on harmonies, from songs like “I Want to Hold Your Hand” to “I’m Down.” Beatlemania Magic recreates the “Magical Mystery Tour” of “Sgt. Pepper,” “White Album,” “Let It Be” and “Abbey Road.” Reserved tickets are $25; Premium tickets are $30 and Super tickets are $35 at www.cincyticket.com. The show was rescheduled from Dec. 13. Original tickets will be valid.

‘Born in the USA’ with Just Strange Brothers

This event is 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. The United States will celebrate its 250th birthday in 2026 and the Fitton Center for Creative Arts will begin the Semiquincentennial party this month. Just Strange Brothers will shine a musical light on some of the tunes that have shaped and defined our nation. Audiences can expect to hear a collection of rock, pop, country, folk and R&B anthems that reflect upon America’s history. Tickets are $41 for members, $51 for non-members. Tickets are on sale at fittoncenter.org, by phone at (513) 863-8873, ext. 110 and in person at the Fitton Center box office.

Country artist Mark Chesnutt

Mark Chestnutt will be in concert at Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester at 8 p.m. Feb. 6. With hits including “Too Cold at Home,” “Brother Jukebox” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” Chesnutt has an impressive career that has taken him from honky-tonk stages to being named as one of Billboard’s “most-played country artists of the decade.” General admission tickets start at $34.80. VIP and VIP Tables of Eight are also available. Purchase tickets at www.lrhlive.com. All ages show.