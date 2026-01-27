‘The 39 Steps’ is comedy gold on a Hamilton stage

They pour their hearts and souls into performances.

“This is a dream come true casting show for me,” Quinn said. “I have wanted to direct it since I first saw it back in 2009. Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre gave me the opportunity, and I couldn’t wait to do it.”

It’s an all-star cast," she said. “They are literally some of the funniest people I have ever worked with.”

Michael Knorr plays Richard Hannay, Kaylie Ann McDowell is Annabella, Pamela and Margaret, Patrick Nieman is Clown 1, Clancey Butts is Clown 2 and Ellie Light is Clown 3.

Their efforts make up the Alfred Hitchcock play known for fast-paced and witty storytelling where the few actors play a lot of characters.

Community theater

Long-time GHCT member Joe Sackenheim serves as the assistant director. Tracy Botos and Brett Sandlin produce the play — something they have both done many times, as well as directing.

“I’m really excited for people to see this show. We’ve been putting a lot of work into it, but it’s a lot of recycled material. My goal was not to spend any money on this show. We’ve pulled things from other shows,” Quinn said.

“It’s all about the magic of theater and being able to do it with very little. What I love about the show is it gives us the opportunity to play again like we did when we were kids,” said Quinn. “We’ve already blocked the entire show and moved into the theater. So, we have time to perfect the production, and to work on bits and improv.”

As the story unfolds before audiences, Hannay gets entangled in a spy ring after a mysterious woman’s murder in his London home. While being hunted by police and spies for a stolen secret, he flees Scotland, uncovers the conspiracy, and clears his name with the help of an unwilling accomplice.

Quinn said the first time she saw the show at the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati, she was “blown away by the experience.”

“I was enthralled. It didn’t take anything, except for the actors being ridiculous, and taking me on a journey. I’ve never watched the movie, but the stage show really takes you back to the magic of what theater is supposed to be,” she said. “A lot of times, we get lost in trying to make these huge production shows, making things bigger, better and adding projection, lights and all these fancy things, when in reality, the real magic comes from the people that are in the show.”

MORE DETAILS

What: Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre presents “The 39 Steps”

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; Feb. 12-15

Where: Parrish Auditorium on the campus of Miami University Hamilton

Tickets: $20 online at ghctplay.org or call (513) 737-PLAY. Tickets for students and adults age 60 and older are $19. Group tickets for 20 or more are $15