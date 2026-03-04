RiversEdge concerts this summer to include Steph Strings and Mountain Grass Unit

He said RiversEdge will announce the full RiversEdge Concert Series lineup in the coming weeks. (The June 11 show is not the first show of the year.) This will be one of eighteen concerts at RiversEdge this summer.

This is the 15th year for the RiversEdge Concert Series.

“Steph Strings is from Australia. She’ll be the first performer from Australia we’ve had perform at RiversEdge and she’s performing before Mountain Grass Unit who is making a stop in Hamilton on their summer tour. Both the Mountain Grass Unit and Steph Strings are playing at Bonnaroo a couple days after RiversEdge. We feel incredibly fortunate to have two artists make a stop in Hamilton to perform a free show on their way to Bonnaroo where tickets cost $175 to $27,000,” Helms said.

Strings spoke with Journal-News about her debut album “Feel Alive” and the upcoming concert at RiversEdge. Her tour will kick off in Canada this month and travel to the United States, Germany, France and Spain.

“I’m excited to play all of these songs for the first time live,” said Strings. “I always find that songs change over time, and the more you play them, the more that they have different character. So, I’m really excited about that part of the tour, and about the whole album. I’m very keen to see people’s reactions to the songs, too, because up until this point, it’s just been me playing these songs by myself. Now, it’s like these songs are finally going to be revealed to the whole world. So, it’s an extremely exciting time.”

Strings said one of her favorite songs on the album right now is a song called “Devil Woman.”

“I wrote this about interesting conversations I’ve had with interesting women in my life, and I wanted to make this song really fun. There’s a bit of attitude in the song. So, it’s me singing about a devil woman, and how this person makes me feel, and every time I play this song live, the crowd loves it because it’s really bluesy and it’s funny,” Strings said.

Her debut studio album “Feel Alive,” which released in January, hit No. 2 on the ARIA Charts. The project is available on Vinyl, CD and all digital platforms. Connect with Strings online at stephstrings.com.

“In Australia, it hit No. 2 in our Australian ARIA charts, which was unexpected, and very cool. So, I’m really excited to bring the album around the world, because all of the songs are so dear to me, and I think that the world is going to love them all,” said Strings.

Steph Strings will be in concert at 7 p.m. June 11 at RiversEdge. The concert is a free general admission show. VIP tickets are available for purchase. For details, go to www.riversedgelive.com.

“It’s my first time in Hamilton. So, I hope fans will bring their ‘A game’ and I’ll bring my ‘A game.’ Maybe they can listen to my songs before the concert, so we can all sing together. That would be cool,” said Strings.

When Stings is not writing, recording music or touring, she loves sitting down for a cup of tea with family and friends. She also enjoys socializing, going to the pub, sitting at a café or going for a walk on the beach.

“My main hobby is hearing stories, telling stories and laughing,” Strings said.