175th Butler County Fair: Event adds beer garden, Flub’s ice cream eating contest

Continued from last year is the combine derby, now with live music acts in between heats, and the free-with-admission concert on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the entertainment tent next to the farm zone. Here’s everything to know about the Butler County Fair:

What’s new

People visiting this year’s fair will notice an addition to the entertainment tent — a new beer garden. Doug Turner, president of the fair board of directors, said the board has always wanted one, especially after seeing its success at other fairgrounds. He said it will be open to everyone regardless of age. “Hopefully it works out,” Turner said. “The board is excited about the new trial.” The entertainment tent will be open 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday to Saturday, and the the beer garden will open Monday.

Daily events

Sunday: This is a full day of tractor pulls. The garden tractor pull is at 10 a.m. with the antique tractor pull later in the day at 4 p.m. In between or after the shows, fairgoers can see the junior fair judging and awards from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday: The day starts with the junior fair. Swine, sheep and poultry shows are at 9 a.m. with judging continuing throughout the day. The main event, though, is the tractor, semi and truck pull at 7 p.m. Tuesday: Flub’s Ice Cream has it’s second annual ice cream eating contest at 6:45 p.m. To enter, fairgoers must purchase a raffle ticket, and participants will be chosen at random. Shortly before the contest is a pie and cake auction at 6 p.m. To end the night, people can enjoy the rodeo at 7 p.m. Wednesday: Three days of demolition derby events starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The morning activities include junior fair calf, goat and rabbit shows at 9 a.m. and the flower show at noon. Thursday: Day 5 of the fair and Day 2 of the demolition derby includes an all-day boy scout camp demonstration and the men’s bakeoff at 11:30 a.m. Friday: There is a horse fun show at 9 a.m. , the barnyard rodeo fun day is at 10:30 a.m. and a wood carving auction takes place at 5 p.m. The day ends with the last demolition derby at 7 p.m. Saturday: To end the week, the junior fair livestock sale is at 9 a.m. and there is a beer and wine tasting and judging from 6:30-9:30 p.m. before the second annual combine derby at 7 p.m.

Rides and games will be open every day of the Butler Count Fair. Find a complete list of events and times in the digital 2025 fair book.

MORE DETAILS

The fairgrounds are located at 1715 Fairgrove Ave. in Hamilton. The parking entrance is off of North Fair Avenue, and the fair has a separate walkable entrance to the north. General daily admission is $10 per person and $5 for children ages 6-12 accompanied by adults. Wednesday, July 23 is “Senior Citizen Day,” sponsored by the Butler County Veterans Commission, and on that day admission is free to both seniors and veterans On Saturday, general admission for adults is $5 and free for kids 6-12, accompanied by adults. For grandstand events, attendees will have to pay $10 to $15 for each event while children’s tickets are $5 for every event. A grandstand wristband for all events is available for adults and children for $40 and $15 respectively.

