Fitton Center for Creative Arts’ 2025-26 season includes Ren Fest history lecture, Rocky Horror shadow cast event and much more

Other highlights include a “Jamilton: A History of Hamilton Pop Music” on Nov. 5 and a “Wrap It Up” Christmas-themed event on Dec. 3. Throughout the season, there will be eight Celebrating Self events, concluding with an April Fools program April 1, 2026, with a look back at the legendary WEBN April Fool’s Day Parade.

With four signature series — “Celebrating Self,” “Fitton Showstoppers!” “Fitton Family Fridays” and “Jazz & Cabaret” — the Fitton Center’s 2025-2026 performance season will be packed with an outstanding lineup. In The season will begin in September 2025 and continue through May 2026.

“We are so excited to announce the season. We’ve tried to get it out a little earlier this year. Tickets don’t go on sale until August, but we just wanted to make sure everybody knows what’s going on, they are able to put things on their calendars, and get exited about the season lineup,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

He said information will be going up on the website at fittoncenter.org, and on social media in the coming days. The Fitton Center team will also spread the word through posters, and at the Season Launch event, which will convey the complete details about the season.

The “Fitton Showstoppers!” series will open with The Conjurors on Oct. 25. Other standout performances include Just Strange Brothers with Born in the U.S.A. on Jan. 24, 2026, and Just Vince and the Fellas will be back with a “Motown!” show on May 16, 2026.

The Jazz & Cabaret series will present “Giant Steps: The Music of John Coltrane” with The Christopher Andrews Quintet on Oct. 4. “The Mardi Gras Party: with The Hot Magnolias will return for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, 2026.

Among the season highlights for families are the Fitton Family Friday series with eight shows planned throughout the season. In the fall, families can look forward to “Henny Penny’s Adventures” on Sept. 12 and “Who Wants to be a Dancer?” on Oct. 17. For those planning holiday outings, “Reindeer Games” will be at the Fitton Center on Dec. 5.

In addition, the Fitton Center offers four major exhibitions each season, highlighting both world-renowned and local art and artists in a wide array of media. The 2025-26 exhibitions include Play Time (Aug. 15), Rock & Root (Oct. 25), Push & Pull (Feb.14, 2026) and the 10th Biennial Member Show (May 2, 2026.) All art exhibitions are free and open to the public. Dates reflect gallery-opening celebrations, which take place in conjunction with performance events.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a Shadow Cast performance by The Denton Affair will return to the Fitton Cinema on Halloween (Oct. 31).

Getting tickets

Tickets for the 2025-2026 season go on sale to Fitton Center members at 9 a.m. Aug. 11, while the public can begin purchasing tickets at 9 a.m. Aug. 15. Tickets will be available online at fittoncenter.org, by phone at 513-863-8873, ext. 110 or in person at the Fitton Center Box Office.

Fitton Center memberships are $35 for an individual member and $70 for families and are good for a calendar year from the date of purchase.

For a complete schedule of programming, events, activities and classes, visit www.fittoncenter.org, or pick up a copy of the season brochure at the upcoming Season Launch event.

SEASON LAUNCH EVENT

A Fitton Center season launch event to celebrate the upcoming season is set for Aug. 15. The free open-house style event with a “Fun & Games” theme will feature live music, performances by resident companies, live art demonstrations, giant games and more. Get more info on the website.