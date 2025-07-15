As back-to-school time approaches, groups offer events with free student supplies, games and activities

Purdue Alumni Club Back to School Picnic: 5-7 p.m. July 20 at 1736 Delco Park Drive, Dayton.

The Purdue Alumni of Dayton will host a back to school event where one guest will receive a $500 scholarship. The event is $5 for Alumni association members, and $10 for non-members. Students are free. Signups must be made by July 17.

Wilmington Nursing and Rehab Back to School Event: 5-7 p.m. July 23 at 75 Hale St., Wilmington.

Wilmington Nursing and Rehab’s back to school event will feature free school supplies and backpacks while supplies last. There will also be music, games and food offerings from Mike’s Meats Food Truck.

Springfield Sports Academy Back to School Carnival: 4-6 p.m. Aug. 1 at 501 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield.

Springfield Sports Academy will host a free family event Aug. 1 where guests can play carnival games, eat various dishes, meet the school’s teachers and more. Registration is required.

Copper Top Farm and Flowers Back to School Sale: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 2 at 5570 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield.

Description: Copper Top Farm and Flowers will host its biggest sale of the year during back to school season. During this tax-free event, guests can fill a bag of children’s clothing for $40.

Carlisle Food Truck Back to School Night: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 7 T 601 Bleacher Road, Franklin.

Carlisle’s Food Truck will host a special iteration of its weekly Food Truck Thursday event at Roscoe Roof Park Aug. 7 to celebrate the back to school season. A list of attending trucks will be released at a later date.

Back to School Bingo: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 8 at 3526 Somerville Jacksonburg Road, Middletown.

Seven Mile Winery will host a free, family-friendly bingo night Aug. 8 to celebrate the beginning of the school year. Winners will receive prizes, and those who bring school supplies will get raffle tickets with a chance to win additional items. Food will be available from C’s Den of Barbeque, and various alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be offered.

Rescue Shop Church Back to School Bash: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 10 at 63 W. Funderburg Road, Fairborn.

The Rescue Shop Chuch in Fairborn will give out free school supplies, haircuts, clothes and hygenie products at a back to school event this August. This event is first-come, first-serve.

Teen Back to School Thrift: 1-5 p.m. Sept. 7 at 305 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg.

The City of Miamisburg will host a teen thrifting event to celebrate the start of the school year Sept. 7. Guests are encouraged to bring gently used clothes, purses and accessories. Registration before Sept. 5 is $5, while day of registration is $10. The event is $15 for those not donating clothes.

HELP US INCLUDE YOUR EVENTS

Want an event by your organization, business or school on this list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.

STUFF THE BUS

Donations for the “Stuff the Bus” drive happening now through Aug. 31 may be dropped off at the Crayons to Classrooms in Dayton store from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. It is at 1750 Woodman Drive, to the left of the Goodwill Outlet store.

Groups and individuals can get involved with Stuff the Bus by hosting a virtual or traditional supply drive. Virtual supply drives can be created online through C2C’s support page at https://p2p.onecause.com/2024-stuffthebus.