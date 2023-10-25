KFC testing new chicken tenders at Springboro restaurant among others

Attention all chicken lovers! KFC is testing its new Original Recipe chicken tenders in select restaurants south of the Dayton area.

The Original Recipe is a top-secret blend of 11 herbs and spices perfected by KFC founder Col. Harland Sanders over 70 years ago.

“In 1930, in a humble service station in Corbin, Kentucky, 40-year old Harland Sanders began feeding hungry travelers,” KFC’s website said. “Sanders spent the next nine years (now that’s dedication) perfecting his secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, as well as the basic cooking technique we still use today.”

The Original Recipe is so famous and coveted that its original copy is locked away in a secret vault, a press release from the company said.

KFC’s test market for the chicken tenders include the following restaurants:

5188 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield

3361 Towne Blvd, Franklin

1001 Northwest Washington Blvd., Hamilton

550 East Main, Lebanon

4340 Hamilton Middletown Road, Liberty Township

2211 N. Verity Pky., Middletown

844 West Central Ave., Springboro

7469 Tylersville Road, West Chester

Customers can order three Original Recipe chicken tenders with a dipping sauce and biscuit for $5 or a KFC Fill Up Box with four Original Recipe chicken tender, four pieces of fried chicken, a side of french fries, four biscuits and four dipping sauces for $20.

The Original Recipe chicken tenders are only available at select restaurants. Dayton-area KFC restaurants have Extra Crispy fried chicken tenders.

For more information, visit www.kfc.com.