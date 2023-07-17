Springboro Roosters temporarily closed for remodel

Roosters in Springboro along State Route 73 is closed for remodeling.

The chicken wing restaurant, located at 257 W Central Ave., posted a sign on its door informing customers of the closure. According to the restaurant, the renovations at the Springboro location are only expected to take less than a week to complete. There are plans to reopen Friday.

“This location will be closed for maintenance starting Sunday, July 16 at 9:15 p.m. (through) Thursday, July 20. We hope to reopen on Friday, July 21. Thank You!” the sign read.

Construction was underway Monday morning, but management at the restaurant did not provide additional details on the remodel.

In addition to the remodel, Roosters expects some menu items to be unavailable because of the closure, according to additional signage posted at the restaurant.

Roosters has several locations across the Dayton area including Xenia, Beavercreek and Huber Heights. The wing joint opened a location along Springboro Pike in Miami Township in 2019.

For more information, visit https://roosterswings.com/.