New details: Clearcreek Twp. officer shot restarts rehabilitation after 2nd surgery

A Clearcreek Twp. police officer has been moved from the intensive care unit to a rehabilitation unit at Miami Valley Hospital.
Clearcreek Twp. police Chief John Terrill said the recent surgery was effective on officer Eric Ney, who was shot in the face during a July 12 domestic incident.
“We’re holding our breath,” Terrill said. “He’s in recovery mode. But he still has a long way to go.”
Terrill said Ney is alert, is eating, and is getting help walking as he starts his rehab all over again. He said they are working on Ney’s cognitive functions and that he still has blood clots in his chest in front of his lungs.
Ney was operated on about three weeks ago to patch a fracture in his skull and has been hospitalized for the past few weeks. Terrill said the surgery to plug the hole in his skull that allowed air to get into his brain was successful.
“It’s terrible but we’re thankful he’s alive,” Terrill said. “We’re hoping there are no further setbacks.
Ney was shot July 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 5900 block of north Ohio 48 in Clearcreek Twp. in Warren County. He and Sgt. Nicole Cordero arrived at the horse farm of Mark Evers, who was using his Gator ATV to ram his wife’s vehicle multiple times. Terrill said officers had been to the Evers farm in the past for neighbor disputes and that officers were aware he could be armed.
Evers, 65, eventually began talking with police, then suddenly fired two shots at Ney. Cordero returned fire, shooting Evers. Evers also shot himself, and died at the scene.
Cordero has been on administrative duty pending the release of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation report that has been completed and is expected to be forwarded to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office soon.
Ney initially was released from the hospital on July 20 but had to return for medical procedures to address blood clots and other complications stemming from the shooting.
