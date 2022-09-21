New details: Clearcreek Twp. officer shot restarts rehabilitation after 2nd surgery

“It’s terrible but we’re thankful he’s alive,” Terrill said. “We’re hoping there are no further setbacks.

Ney was shot July 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 5900 block of north Ohio 48 in Clearcreek Twp. in Warren County. He and Sgt. Nicole Cordero arrived at the horse farm of Mark Evers, who was using his Gator ATV to ram his wife’s vehicle multiple times. Terrill said officers had been to the Evers farm in the past for neighbor disputes and that officers were aware he could be armed.

Evers, 65, eventually began talking with police, then suddenly fired two shots at Ney. Cordero returned fire, shooting Evers. Evers also shot himself, and died at the scene.

Cordero has been on administrative duty pending the release of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation report that has been completed and is expected to be forwarded to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office soon.

Ney initially was released from the hospital on July 20 but had to return for medical procedures to address blood clots and other complications stemming from the shooting.