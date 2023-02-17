Springboro skips search, picks internal candidate as new police chief

Bentley currently serves as the operations lieutenant for the police department. He will be sworn in by the mayor at the April 20 meeting of Springboro City Council and begin his work as police chief on April 22.

According to Pozzuto, while some police departments go through lengthy and sometimes costly searches for a new police chief, there was no reason for the city to do that in this case. Bentley has served the city in various roles and leadership positions within the department since his hiring as an officer in 1997.

“I am very excited to promote Lt. Bentley to his new role as Chief of Police,” Pozzuto said. “With 25 years experience within the department (and) first-hand knowledge of the culture Chief Kruithoff created and maintained, Lt. Bentley has earned the respect of our officers and the entire community. Dan is well-prepared for this position and will continue moving our police department forward as I, and all of our residents expect.”

A founding member of the Springboro Police Honor Guard and the Police Bike Patrol, Bentley attended the Police Executive Leadership College and the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. He also was a participant in the 260th session of the FBI National Academy. Bentley is a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of Ohio University.

“Over his 25 years with the city, he has essentially worked, or has direct experience with, every single position within the police department,” Pozzuto said.

Mayor John Agenbroad said he is proud to have the opportunity to promote from within the organization.

“One of our city organization’s greatest strengths is our numerous opportunities to promote capable people from within,” Agenbroad said. “Lt. Bentley is a perfect example of this. He knows our culture. He is respected by the community and the officers, and with Dan moving up, this allows for others within the police department to assume greater responsibility. I couldn’t be happier for Dan and the city.”