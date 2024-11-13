First part of 75-home plan near Springboro schools gets initial OK

Springboro City Council in January granted the rezoning of 35 acres for the subdivision just off Ohio 741, immediately north of the Springboro High School/Junior High School campus.

Council’s vote earlier this year came after residents raised several concerns. They included an increase in traffic near the schools, water runoff, noise and possible issues with a water well.

Plans for the Northampton subdivision now go to city council for final approval.

M/I Homes sought the rezoning of the former Morris property from an R-1 estate-type residential district to a residential planned unit development zone, which was recommended by the planning commission. The rezoning would allow the city to have more say in the subdivision development, Springboro officials said. In December, Springboro Planner Dan Boron said the previous estate-type zoning allowed up to two dwelling units per acre on a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet. He said the property would only allow up to 70 units and there was no green space requirement.