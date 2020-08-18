WORTH THE DRIVE: Interactive dinosaur drive-through exhibit coming to Cincinnati

As they move through the tour, guests will be required to stay in their cars unless they are using the restrooms or visiting the gift shop. While venturing outside of their car, guests will also be required to wear facial coverings. Jurassic Quest will be sanitizing equipment, dinosaurs and workstations frequently and throughout the event, though guests are not permitted to touch the dinosaurs or other equipment. The drive-through tour will also be accompanied by an online audio tour that will lead guests throughout the safari.

The experience is $49 per car (containing a maximum of nine people) and tickets will need to be purchased in advance by visiting Jurassic Quest’s website. Guests must use their own cars and those who are in groups larger than nine must contact customer service by emailing customerservice@jurassicquest.com to receive their tickets.

WANT TO GO?

What: Jurassic Quest Drive Thru

Where: Coney Island Amusement Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

When: Friday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 30

Cost: $49 per car containing up to nine people. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

More info: Website | Facebook