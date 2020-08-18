WORTH THE DRIVE: Interactive dinosaur drive-through exhibit coming to Cincinnati

Searching for the best way to celebrate the end of summer with your kids? A safe and socially distanced dinosaur exhibit might just the perfect antidote for their cabin fever.
From Aug. 21-30, a touring dinosaur exhibit is coming to Cincinnati. Following sold-out weekends in San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Detroit, the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is coming to Coney Island Amusement Park in Cincinnati, altering certain protocols to ensure the health and safety of their guests, according to event organizers.
Without leaving the safety of their cars, guests old and young can look forward to interactions with over 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, like the 50-foot Megalodon and 80-foot Spinosaurus. Jurassic Quest worked with paleontologists to ensure that each dinosaur mirrors the appearance and personality of their prehistoric ancestors. The drive-thru experience also features some of the rarer species of marine life. Throughout the tour, guests will have a chance to learn more about dinosaurs as they drive through realistic scenes depicting how these prehistoric creatures looked and behaved.
Credit: Jurassic Quest
In addition to viewing dinosaurs in their natural habitats, guests will have the opportunity to interact with the one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and their dino trainers. Guests will be able to leave with one free safari-style photo of their vehicle and family which will be magically transported back in time via a Jurassic setting, complete with a dinosaur backdrop.
As they move through the tour, guests will be required to stay in their cars unless they are using the restrooms or visiting the gift shop. While venturing outside of their car, guests will also be required to wear facial coverings. Jurassic Quest will be sanitizing equipment, dinosaurs and workstations frequently and throughout the event, though guests are not permitted to touch the dinosaurs or other equipment. The drive-through tour will also be accompanied by an online audio tour that will lead guests throughout the safari.
The experience is $49 per car (containing a maximum of nine people) and tickets will need to be purchased in advance by visiting Jurassic Quest’s website. Guests must use their own cars and those who are in groups larger than nine must contact customer service by emailing customerservice@jurassicquest.com to receive their tickets.
WANT TO GO?
What: Jurassic Quest Drive Thru
Where: Coney Island Amusement Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
When: Friday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 30
Cost: $49 per car containing up to nine people. Tickets must be purchased in advance.