JUST IN: Scene 75 to reopen soon with roller coaster and double-decker carousel

One of the region’s largest entertainment centers announced it would soon be back, and bigger than before.
Scene 75, located at 6196 Poe Ave. in Dayton, has been temporarily closed since tornadoes tore their way through the Miami Valley last year. The damage to Scene 75 was significant enough for founder and CEO Jonah Sandler to take this as an opportunity to remodel and improve the establishment.
An official reopening date has not been announced, however, the center’s Facebook page now reads that it will be back in November 2020.
“We’ve really doubled the offerings here in Scene75 Dayton,” Scene 75 posted to its Facebook page last week. “We’ve got a brand new blacklight mini-golf course, we’ve got the beautiful Tsunami Indoor Roller Coaster... and now, this grand addition!”
Thursday, Scene 75 unveiled on its Facebook page a brand new, double-decker Grand Carousel waiting for visitors when the center reopens.
The Grand Carousel boasts two floors, filled with 31 hand-carved and hand-painted animals, 1,182 light bulbs, 28 dazzling mirrors and two separate staircases, according to the post.
Scene 75′s storm damage was significant. Large portions of the roof blew away and sprinkler pipes broke that caused flooding. Air conditioner units blew off the roof and were never located. Some walls that stood about 36-feet tall crumbled to the ground and many attractions within the building were damaged.