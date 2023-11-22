Light Up Middletown drive-through holiday lights display opens 24th season this week

MIDDLETOWN — What started as a dream for a Middletown woman opens Nov. 23 as Light Up Middletown begins its 24th season.

Flo Randall founded the holiday lights display in hopes of providing inexpensive entertainment for local families. It has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city and provided improvements to the city-owned Smith Park, according to organizers.

Light Up Middletown runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve at Smith Park. Admission is by donation and proceeds are used to purchase light displays and improve the city park, said Bill Becker, chairperson.

Instead of charging by the person or by the carload, LUM prefers to allow visitors to pay what they can afford, Becker said.

The donations provide enough revenue to “keep it going,” he said.

LUM started with six displays and now has 60 “major” displays and numerous smaller ones, he said.

“I don’t think anyone expected it to last this long and grow,” Becker said.

To reduce the wait to drive through the 96-acre Smith Park, Becker suggested visiting Light Up Middletown during the week when crowds typically are smaller.

The light and animated displays are set up and torn down by an all-volunteer group called the “Grandpa Gang.”

Becker said the 15 to 20 members come from “all walks of life” and donate their time for the betterment of the community.

“Just a good group of guys,” Becker said.

The volunteers are assisted for three days by Cleveland-Cliffs employees, Becker said.

Light Up Middletown is part of the city’s 65-day “Very Merry Middletown” celebration that runs through Jan. 15, 2024.

Holiday Whopla (pronounced WHO-PLAH) has opened and offers an array of experiences, including ice skating, immersive light displays, and interactions with holiday characters. The rink will host special events such as skating with Santa, ice skating lessons, and the option to rent a warm and heated igloo, said Avinne Kiser, founder.

The ice skating rink is open until Jan. 15, 2024.

The Santa Parade is returning for its 16th year, said Linda Moorman, organizer. She said the parade will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday and travel from Curtis Street down Central Avenue to Governor’s Square.

The parade will feature several characters in costumes, floats, dance groups and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Once the parade ends, Santa will light the Christmas tree, Moorman said.

Moorman is hoping the new route down Central Avenue will encourage parade attendees to support local business on Small Business Saturday.