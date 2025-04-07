It’s ‘Instagram-able’: The Aria owners lean on travel experiences for menu, overall vibe at Fairfield restaurant

The Kytes have four girls ranging in age from 3 to 12 and the family has traveled to Africa and Europe, among other places.

She said everything from the name, The Aria, to the décor and menu offerings bring “an upscale, fancy vibe” and they “fit the aesthetic of the restaurant.”

“It’s very classy with live music. We have nice scenery with a lot of plants. It just fits the whole feeling that we’re going for,” Kyte said.

The Aria Bistro & Lounge opened in January and has a menu with signature dishes and specialty crafted cocktails.

“I am proud to be able to bring something different to our city as far as the flavors. When I get dishes like this, it’s usually when we travel abroad. So, to have something like that here, in close reach, it means a lot to be able to give that to our guests,” Kyte said.

One of the most popular dishes on the menu is the Hot Honey Red Snapper. The dish features marinated crispy whole fried snapper sizzling in a pool of hot honey old bay butter sauce, accented with fresh herbs over saffron rice and topped with sweet and spicy pickliz (Haitian pickles).

“It’s kind of theatrical because the chef comes out, and they have the hot honey, and when they pour it on the grill, where the snapper is at, it creates a smokey effect. So, everybody gets their cameras out and records it. It’s Instagram-able. People like things like that, stuff that’s for show and it’s entertaining,” she said. “It’s one of our most popular dishes, and it’s really, really good.”

The Golden Crusted Salmon Harvest is another top dish. It features juicy, seared salmon with a golden garlic parmesan and herb crust, served over Malfadine pasta, tossed in a creamy creole sauce with roasted cherry tomatoes, and sautéed garlic spinach.

Collaborating with a local chef, The Kytes curated the menu with Cajan, Mediterranean and Caribbean flavors.

“We have an amazing menu. It’s very well thought out and detailed,” Kyte said. “We have things on our menu that you can’t find anywhere else.”

There are no pork offerings on the menu, but there are dishes for vegans and vegetarians. Chicken dishes, shrimp tacos, burgers and wings are also popular items.

“The flavor is what really matters, so we have a lot of different flavors on the menu,” Kyte said. There’s a lot of little things from different cultures, so customers often get introduced to new things.”

There’s also a selection of curated, house-made cocktails.

“Our top drink is the Southern Peaches, and it comes out on a smoking dish, so that’s theatrical, too,” Kyte said. “People like that. It has a cinnamon stick and a grilled peach in it.”

Other popular drinks include the “Pom Beach” and a “Lemon Drop Martini.”

Airyes said she’s more of a creative person, while Rashad has a strong business sense. She focuses on details like the look and feel of the restaurant, and the beauty of it to the look of the menu, and the employees’ attire.

The Aria Bistro & Lounge offers half-off appetizers, burgers and signature cocktails during happy hour on Thursday and Friday.

There is live music from local performers from 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Naan-Stop Shrimp Tacos are a happy-hour favorite. The two tacos are made with crispy fried shrimp, drizzled in sweet chili lime aioli, and served with charred pineapple salsa and pickled jalapeños on grilled garlic naan.

“I hope everyone comes out and tries The Aria, because it’s something to try, It really is, and we’re proud of it,” she said.

The main dining room features five booths, combined with a mix of round tables and chairs, and a lounge-style seating area with couches. There is also a seating area at the bar on the main floor. Upstairs, there is an additional seating area with tables and chairs.

“I like the Boho feel. I really wanted to keep it black and white, but still have that greenery inside,” Kyte said. “The artwork and décor are black and white with accents of gold and a lot of plants, vines, and greenery.”

The word about The Aria has spread on social media. They have built a following of close to 9,300 followers on Instagram alone.

“We run ads on our page, and we reached out to food and restaurant influencers to keep our name out there, and to keep the business coming in,” said Kyte.

People in nearby cities such as Columbus and Dayton follow The Aria Bistro & Lounge, too.

“That’s how we’re building our platform, really,” Kyte said. “We’re posting every day, posting on our stories, and when people come in and try our food, they tag us as well. So, I think it’s all about staying up to date and staying in touch with your audience.”

MORE DETAILS

The Aria Bistro & Lounge is located at 5353 Dixie Highway, Suite B, in Fairfield (across from Jungle Jim’s International Market, in the same parking lot with Valvoline).

Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. Reservations accepted.

More info: (513) 499-3094, visit the website at theariabistrolounge.com

Other: The Aria will soon be offering brunch with Mimosa Towers, Shrimp and Grits, Red Velvet Waffles, and more.