‘Broken Nature’ and ‘Drawing In-Between’ art exhibits open at Pyramid Hill

HAMILTON — A new joint exhibition will be on display in the contemporary gallery space at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum this fall. The exhibition will feature the works of two solo artists, Sarah Nguyen and Ron Fondaw.
“We are bringing in world-class artists for the community to see, and this is a good opportunity to see art from these artists right in your own backyard in Hamilton. It’s a limited time offer to get to see some unique art. I can speak from my own experience, it really has an impact on you,” said Zach Robinson, program manager at Pyramid Hill.
To celebrate the launch of the exhibition, there will be an opening reception at 5 p.m. today, starting with a members’ only hour. At 6 p.m., members of the public are invited to join the festivities. Admission to the opening reception is free and open to the public with a paid admission to the park. There is no charge to attend for Pyramid Hill members.
Both artists will be present to discuss their art installations. Fondaw will give a short lecture about his art. Following Fondaw’s presentation, Nguyen will be there to talk about her work. Light snacks will be provided, and drinks will be available for purchase. The reception will conclude at 7 p.m. The exhibition will be on view through Nov. 12.
“The artists will only be in on Fri., Aug. 5, so it’s a good opportunity to gain some extra, special insight from them,” Robinson said.
Nguyen, who will display her work for the first time at Pyramid Hill, is a multimedia artist working primarily with paper. Her work has appeared in numerous national and international solo and group exhibitions and publications. Her solo show “Broken Nature” is a thoughtful deconstruction and transformation of imagery of war and the daily reminder of the pain and suffering of the unknown. “Broken Nature” combines two pivotal works, “Break Into Blossom” and “Disquietude.”
“Break Into Blossom” is an interactive piece. Guests are invited to take a blossom from the pedestal, write a wish on it, and leave it behind.
“Everything written on a blossom will go toward one of Sarah’s next pieces, so it’s interactive,” Robinson said. “Anybody that comes into the museum, not just on the night of the opening, will have an opportunity to take a blossom, make their wish upon the piece, and it will go toward a future art installation of Sarah’s. It’s a fun way to interact with the piece.”
Fondaw, who previously created a collaborative, site-specific ephemeral earth work called “Connections” in the park earlier this summer will return with new work in “Drawing In-Between.”
“Drawing is the tissue that holds my creative work together. Drawing is intuitive, spontaneous, holistic and quantum. It is the process that most closely mimics the plasticity of our own thinking process,” said Fondaw.
Nguyen and Fondaw regularly have exhibitions on display in museums, colleges, and festivals across the nation. While each artist is presenting different ideas, they are presenting signature work that is unique to them.
“Both solo exhibitions are similar in the sense that they are both culminations of the artists’ work. The space is big enough that they will present two different exhibitions at the same time, while still being able to feel separate, but in the same room,” Robinson said. “These are nationally recognized artists, who are bringing in beautiful, stunning pieces of art.”
How to go
What: Joint fall exhibition at Pyramid Hill featuring the solo works of Sarah Nguyen and Ron Fondaw
Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton
When: Today through Nov. 12
Cost: For non-members, the opening reception and gallery visit are free with a paid general admission to the park. General admission to the park is $10 for adults $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Pyramid Hill members and children ages 5 and under are free.
More info: pyramidhill.org/exhibitionopenings2022
About the Author