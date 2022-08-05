‘Broken Nature’ and ‘Drawing In-Between’ art exhibits open at Pyramid Hill

Nguyen, who will display her work for the first time at Pyramid Hill, is a multimedia artist working primarily with paper. Her work has appeared in numerous national and international solo and group exhibitions and publications. Her solo show “Broken Nature” is a thoughtful deconstruction and transformation of imagery of war and the daily reminder of the pain and suffering of the unknown. “Broken Nature” combines two pivotal works, “Break Into Blossom” and “Disquietude.”

“Break Into Blossom” is an interactive piece. Guests are invited to take a blossom from the pedestal, write a wish on it, and leave it behind.

“Everything written on a blossom will go toward one of Sarah’s next pieces, so it’s interactive,” Robinson said. “Anybody that comes into the museum, not just on the night of the opening, will have an opportunity to take a blossom, make their wish upon the piece, and it will go toward a future art installation of Sarah’s. It’s a fun way to interact with the piece.”

Fondaw, who previously created a collaborative, site-specific ephemeral earth work called “Connections” in the park earlier this summer will return with new work in “Drawing In-Between.”

“Drawing is the tissue that holds my creative work together. Drawing is intuitive, spontaneous, holistic and quantum. It is the process that most closely mimics the plasticity of our own thinking process,” said Fondaw.

Nguyen and Fondaw regularly have exhibitions on display in museums, colleges, and festivals across the nation. While each artist is presenting different ideas, they are presenting signature work that is unique to them.

“Both solo exhibitions are similar in the sense that they are both culminations of the artists’ work. The space is big enough that they will present two different exhibitions at the same time, while still being able to feel separate, but in the same room,” Robinson said. “These are nationally recognized artists, who are bringing in beautiful, stunning pieces of art.”

How to go

What: Joint fall exhibition at Pyramid Hill featuring the solo works of Sarah Nguyen and Ron Fondaw

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

When: Today through Nov. 12

Cost: For non-members, the opening reception and gallery visit are free with a paid general admission to the park. General admission to the park is $10 for adults $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Pyramid Hill members and children ages 5 and under are free.

More info: pyramidhill.org/exhibitionopenings2022