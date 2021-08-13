West Side clinches spot in Little League World Series with no-hitter

West Side will play Taylor North Little League (Mich.) for the regional championship at 4 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN. Both teams have already qualified for the Little League World Series, which will take place in Williamsport, Pa., from Aug 19-29.

Against Hinsdale, Levi Smith led West Side with three hits. Maddox Jones drove in two runs. Cooper Clay scored three runs.

West Side lost its tournament opener 2-1 to Warren County South (Ky.) on Sunday to drop to the loser’s bracket in the double-elimination tournament for 12-and-under players. It stayed alive with a 2-1 victory against Brownsburg (Ind.) on Tuesday.

Warren County also fell to the loser’s bracket when it lost 5-1 to Hinsdale. West Side and Warren County were scheduled to play again Wednesday, but Warren County had to forfeit the game because of a positive COVID-19 test.