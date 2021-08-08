West Side Little League falls in regional opener

On Sunday, the defenses and pitching shined for both teams but Warren County did just enough to get the win. Chance Retherford scored West Side’s lone run while going 2-for-3, and Krew Brown had the team’s only other hit.

Warren County had just two hits but no RBIs while facing starting pitcher J.J. Vogel. He allowed both runs in three innings with three strikeouts and three walks. Cooper Oden relieved him and had three strikeouts and two walks with no hits or runs.

West Side returns to action Tuesday at 10 a.m. against the loser of the Wisconsin-Michigan game.