West Side Little League falls in regional opener

The West Side Little League all-star team will need to make a run out of the loser’s bracket to have a chance at advancing to the World Series.
West Side fell 2-1 to Kentucky state champion Warren County South in the opening game of the Great Lakes Region Tournament in Whitestown, Ind., on Sunday.
A two-run third inning put Warren County South in the lead after West Side had scored a run in the second frame, and that was enough to send West Side into the loser’s bracket in a double-elimination tournament featuring six teams.
The top two teams – including the winner of the loser’s bracket – advance to the Little League World Series.
West Side has lost just two games since beginning the all-star tournament at the district level, with the previous defeat coming in the championship series at the state tournament before claiming the Ohio title in the second matchup.
On Sunday, the defenses and pitching shined for both teams but Warren County did just enough to get the win. Chance Retherford scored West Side’s lone run while going 2-for-3, and Krew Brown had the team’s only other hit.
Warren County had just two hits but no RBIs while facing starting pitcher J.J. Vogel. He allowed both runs in three innings with three strikeouts and three walks. Cooper Oden relieved him and had three strikeouts and two walks with no hits or runs.
West Side returns to action Tuesday at 10 a.m. against the loser of the Wisconsin-Michigan game.