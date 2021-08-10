West Side advances in regional tournament with extra-inning win

The West Side all-stars beat Indiana state champion Brownsburg Little League, 2-1, in seven innings Tuesday to extend their tournament run in Whitestown, Ind. West Side needs to win two more games to advance to the regional championship game and punch its ticket to the Little League World Series, as both the finalists advance.

West Side came up big with two outs in the top of the seventh to take a 2-0 lead, then worked out of a jam to hold Brownsburg to one run in the bottom of the inning, getting all three outs after allowing a double and a run-scoring triple to start the frame.