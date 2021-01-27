Young Hamilton mother who saw community support in cancer fight dies at 32

A Hamilton mother whose fight against cancer rallied the community after she gave birth and shortly after was told by doctors about her diagnosis has died.
Jourdan Carson died last week but not before leaving a social media post thanking the hundreds of supporters who raised money on her behalf as she battled her cancer. She was 32.
“I want to thank you for all the love, prayers, good vibes and support. I would like to let you all know I am not longer suffering and am pain free,” wrote Carson prior to her passing on Jan. 20 at the West Chester Hospital.
In November, family, friends and community supporters held a fund-raising event in downtown Hamilton at the Pinball Garage to raise money for Carson’s medical bills and her family.
“I’ve never felt so loved,” she said in November when plans for the surprise fundraiser was revealed to her.
Last year, she gave birth, then learned only hours later that doctors had discovered she suffered from stage 4 gastric cancer.
Carson, who was an employee of Miami University, is survived by her husband Chris and three young children.
She is also survived by her father Radford Mollett, brother Zachary Mollett and sister Brittney Mollett.
A memorial service was held Jan. 23 at Weigel Funeral Home in Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those interested to please donate to U. C. Cancer Research c/o Barrett Cancer Center, 234 Goodman Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45219.