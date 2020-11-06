Hamilton fundraiser will support new mother fighting cancer

Dozens of friends and neighbors are working to put on the “JourdanStrong - Help Jourdan Knock Out Cancer!” event, which runs from 2 to 8 p.m. and features kids' games, food trucks, silent auctions on 35 donated gift baskets, a corn hole tournament and split the pot.

“It’s unreal,” said Carson. “I automatically tear up when I think about it.”

“I’ve never felt so loved and I’m ready to tackle this cancer head on,” she said, choking back her emotions.

According to the Facebook announcement the event will be inside and outside – with masks and social distancing – at the Pinball Garage at 113 N. Third St.

The event’s ad states Carson “endured an extremely difficult pregnancy with her new baby and was diagnosed with cancer when her newborn was just 24 hours old.”

“She and her husband went to Talawanda and Hamilton high schools and are proud residents of Hamilton. The purpose of the benefit event is to raise money for her medical bills and other expenses as her family focuses on her health.”

Carson’s husband said family, friends and neighbors “absolutely blindsided us with this. I can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support from this community.”