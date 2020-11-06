Hamilton fundraiser will support new mother fighting cancer

In just 24 hours, Jourdan Carson’s world went from wonderful to worried.
She gave birth, then learned only hours later that doctors had discovered she suffered from stage 4 gastric cancer.
Carson now has an 8-week-old daughter and more caring friends than she ever imagined as they have rallied to help her with a fundraising event in downtown Hamilton today at the Pinball Garage.
Carson, her husband, Chris, and their three young girls are facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills as she simultaneously undergoes chemo and immunological therapies to survive.
The 32-year-old west Hamilton resident said she knows the road to beating cancer is a rough one. But what she never imagined was she, and her family, would have so much caring company on her journey.
Dozens of friends and neighbors are working to put on the “JourdanStrong - Help Jourdan Knock Out Cancer!” event, which runs from 2 to 8 p.m. and features kids' games, food trucks, silent auctions on 35 donated gift baskets, a corn hole tournament and split the pot.
“It’s unreal,” said Carson. “I automatically tear up when I think about it.”
“I’ve never felt so loved and I’m ready to tackle this cancer head on,” she said, choking back her emotions.
According to the Facebook announcement the event will be inside and outside – with masks and social distancing – at the Pinball Garage at 113 N. Third St.
The event’s ad states Carson “endured an extremely difficult pregnancy with her new baby and was diagnosed with cancer when her newborn was just 24 hours old.”
“She and her husband went to Talawanda and Hamilton high schools and are proud residents of Hamilton. The purpose of the benefit event is to raise money for her medical bills and other expenses as her family focuses on her health.”
Carson’s husband said family, friends and neighbors “absolutely blindsided us with this. I can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support from this community.”