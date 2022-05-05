Wreath-making, origami and more part of Middletown Arts Center one-day workshops

Anyone is welcome at the Middletown Arts Center on May 21 for creative workshops.
It is happening one day only, leaders there said.
Workshops include:
Beginner Origami
Photo Critique
Wreath Making
Abstract Awesomeness workshop for grades 1-4
To see more about each workshop and to register, visit middletownartscenter.com/class-workshops.
The MAC is also planning for several workshop days this summer in June and July, officials there said.
“New classes and opportunities are added to our website and social media pages regularly. Be the first to learn about new offerings by visiting www.middletownartcenter.com and joining our email list,” says a news release from MAC.
The Middletown Arts Center is located at 130 N. Verity Parkway.
In Other News
1
Lakota board member accused of unauthorized visits to schools
2
President Biden to give speech at Hamilton plant on Friday
3
Shaq’s Big Chicken now set to open 3 locations in region, including...
4
Toast & Berry diner coming to Liberty Twp.
5
Madison Schools and Madison FD face budget cuts following tax levy...
About the Author