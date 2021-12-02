Woman charged with shooting husband at their Monroe home

He told the dispatcher his wife shot him in the back.

“She’s standing here crying,” he said to the dispatcher.

Dispatchers tried to determine where the gun was located as officers were en route.

That’s when Douglas Imfeld handed the phone to his wife, who told dispatchers “I think I put it back in my purse,” according to the 911 call.

A female, apparently Nancy Imfeld, also called 911 and said “I don’t know what’s going on with my husband ... he’s had girls here.”

She sobbed when dispatchers asked if she needed the police, fire or paramedics.

“I need everything,” she answered.

Nancy Imfeld shot Douglas, who had a visible wound in his back, according to court documents filed by Monroe detectives. She is scheduled to be back in court of a preliminary hearing Dec. 8.