Woman charged with shooting husband at their Monroe home

A woman accused of shooting and seriously injuring her husband at their Monroe home remains in the Butler County Jail following a court appearance on Thursday.
Nancy C. Imfeld, 64, is charged with felonious assault and domestic violence in the incident that happened Wednesday, about five hours after her husband was shot at the residence in the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane. Imfeld’s bond was set at $401,000 during video arraignment in Butler County Area II Court.
Police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. to the home after a man said his wife shot him.
Nancy Imfeld was taken into custody at the scene. Her husband, identified as 64-year-old Douglas W. Imfeld, was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said.
In the 911 call, a man, identified by police as Douglas Imfeld, screamed, ”I’ve been shot. Help me.”
He told the dispatcher his wife shot him in the back.
“She’s standing here crying,” he said to the dispatcher.
Dispatchers tried to determine where the gun was located as officers were en route.
That’s when Douglas Imfeld handed the phone to his wife, who told dispatchers “I think I put it back in my purse,” according to the 911 call.
A female, apparently Nancy Imfeld, also called 911 and said “I don’t know what’s going on with my husband ... he’s had girls here.”
She sobbed when dispatchers asked if she needed the police, fire or paramedics.
“I need everything,” she answered.
Nancy Imfeld shot Douglas, who had a visible wound in his back, according to court documents filed by Monroe detectives. She is scheduled to be back in court of a preliminary hearing Dec. 8.
