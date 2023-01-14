Woman admits to starting fire that heavily damaged Middletown home

Stevens faces up to nine years in prison and will have to register as a convicted arson offender. The law requires that anyone convicted of arson, aggravated arson, or an arson-related offense register their address with their county sheriff’s office once a year for life when released from prison.

Judge Michael Oster Jr. set sentencing for Feb. 13.

Middletown police and fire were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. that night on reports of a working structure fire. Upon arrival at the scene, fire personnel confirmed the fire with heavy smoke exiting the house.

Multiple Middletown fire apparatuses arrived to battle the fire with mutual aid provided by Monroe Fire Department. Middletown Paramedics and EMTs were also on the scene to assist the occupants and fire personnel.

No injuries to the occupants and firefighters were reported.