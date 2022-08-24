journal-news logo
Middletown police arrest woman for aggravated arson

Samantha Stevens is charged for allegedly starting a fire at 1716 Manchester Ave. in Middletown. CONTRIBUTED

News
By
1 hour ago
She was an occupant in a house on Manchester Avenue that caught fire Sunday night.

An occupant in a Middletown house fire has been charged with three counts of aggravated arson.

Samantha Stevens, 37, was charged on Monday by Middletown police officers with assistance from Middletown Division of Fire for allegedly starting a fire at 1716 Manchester Ave.

She appeared in Middletown Municipal Court today where Judge James Sherron set her cash bond at $150,000. Her preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. Aug. 31.

This house in the 1700 block of Manchester Avenue was severely damaged by a fire Sunday night. The only resident and Middletown firefighters were not injured, officials said. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Middletown police and fire were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a working structure fire. Upon arrival at the scene, fire personnel confirmed the fire with heavy smoke exiting the house.

Multiple Middletown fire apparatuses arrived to battle the fire with mutual aid provided by Monroe Fire Department. Middletown Paramedics and EMTs were also on the scene to assist the occupants and fire personnel.

No injuries to the occupants and firefighters were reported.

