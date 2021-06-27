Windows like the Champion Mill originals will soon be installed at Spooky Nook in Hamilton

Historic-replica windows like this, which once adorned the former Champion Paper mill, will be installed at the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill starting in July. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF

“We’re really happy with the appearance of Mill 2 (the part between B Street and the river) and Mill 1 (the buildings west of B Street) from B Street,” Beiler recently said. “We believe the historic characteristics of both buildings will be such that some of the old folks that might come by and remember working there are going to actually remember days of when the windows still were in there.

“But those guys will be pretty old.”

He has said the complex will be a salute to the former paper that is beloved by many Butler County residents who once worked there or had relatives who did. Plans include large images inside of Hamilton and its history.

In addition to adding the historic windows, crews have been making other improvements Beiler believes people will like.

Brick that was designed to match “in relative terms,” the existing Champion mill bricks along B Street are being added to newer walls, he said.

A week and a half ago, he said 85 percent of the hotel rooms had been framed, with 75 percent of them drywalled, “so those hotel rooms, they’re really moving along.”

Historic-replica windows soon will begin filling in spaces in the massive walls of the former Champion Paper mill, being transformed into Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill. Nick Graham/STAFF

Beiler referred to the ballroom as “a wedding room that we hope is used for many, many other purposes — I hesitate to even call it a wedding room,” he added with a laugh.

That room will be separated from other parts of the complex, so the only people walking past it will be people attending events there.

“And the views from up there are really spectacular,” he said.

Historic windows like these, which used to face North B Street from both directions, on the walls of the former Champion Paper mill, will be installed starting in July at the new Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Officials have said the phrase “B Street canyon” was coined by Hamilton architect Mike Dingeldein of the CORE (Consortium for Ongoing Reinvestment Efforts) Fund, which has been probably the city’s greatest force in returning life to buildings in the downtown area and along Main Street that were vacant.

Local historian Brian Lenihan, who has written about Hamilton buildings, said he was pleased the former mill’s windows will look like they once were.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited about it,” Lenihan said. “I think it’s a very positive thing.”