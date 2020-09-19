Will taxes go up in Middletown? Voters to decide whether to fund street repairs

The city maintains more than 621 lane miles of roadway, and 59% are rated as being in excellent, good or fair condition, according the latest Pavement Condition Index last done in 2017. The remaining 41% are rated as being in poor, very poor or failed conditions, according to Scott Tadych, city public works and utilities director.

The city evaluates streets and roads biannually, and Tadych is hoping to pave another 126 lane miles over the next five years. If the income tax increase is approved, that could go up to 200 lane miles of paving over that time.

The total cost to repave all city streets is about $160 million.

He said the cost per lane mile to pave streets is between $125,000 and $250,000, depending on the street’s condition.

The city’s first income tax, 1.5%, was approved by voters in 1969. In 2007, voters approved a 0.25% income tax increase that was dedicated for public safety expenditures, raising the city’s income tax to 1.75%. That 0.25% increase was made permanent in 2012.

Middletown residents also receive 100% reciprocity for income tax paid to other jurisdictions where they work.

In the past 20 years, city councils have unsuccessfully attempted to raise the income tax that would have a percentage earmarked for streets. In 2018, Mayor Larry Mulligan proposed such an increase but did not have the support of council to place it on the ballot.

Also in 2018, the city’s Charter Review Commission considered a proposal to require a portion of the city’s income tax be allocated to street paving/repairs and capital improvements but did not recommend it to council to place on the ballot.

On the Nov. 3 general election ballot, the Middletown levy question will be Issue 3 for Warren County voters and Issue 15 for Butler County voters.

How will the city decide which streets will get paved first?

Pavement Condition

Traffic Volume/Safety Concerns

Maintenance Cost (i.e. are we constantly filling potholes)

Utility Considerations (i.e. are any water, sewer, gas or electric projects scheduled)

Complaints Received

Source: City of Middletown