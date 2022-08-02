Why Cincinnati Premium Outlets is adding stores, as other malls shrink

“A lot of our shoppers are used to 25- to 60-percent off every day savings, with outlet pricing, especially in this economy,” she said.

She says shoppers still want brands like Ralph Lauren, Adidas, Tory Burch and Coach, but don’t want to pay retail for those brands, when their grocery bill and other bills are are at record high prices.

While the merchandise in those stores is often not the exact same merchandise you will find at a Macy’s or Nordstrom, shoppers in these tough economic times don’t seem to mind.

Shopper Crystal McVeigh said with inflation hitting her budget hard these days, signs promising markdowns was just what was she was looking for this back to school season.

“These sales sound really good to me,” she said. “Considering yeah, we have 4 kids, so any kind of discount is amazing.”

New stores arriving in 2022

New stores going into the outlet mall owned by Simon Properties include:

American Eagle Outfitters and its sister store Aerie

Versona, a women’s clothing and jewelry chain

Leggings Outlet

Hall Jewelers

Perfume Outlet

Bella Boutique

In addition, the Adidas outlet store is moving this fall into a much larger store that formerly housed the Saks Off 5th store.

With stimulus checks long spent, and gas, utility, and grocery prices hitting our budget hard, discount stores are the hottest thing this summer, and Cincinnati Premium Outlets is taking advantage of that.

