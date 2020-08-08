Where largest gatherings happen, area officials continue facing tough decisions

Helms said more than 300 people attended, and there were no issues regarding social distancing. He said the venue holds 3,000 people.

“It could not have been better,” said Helms, noting the next concert is Friday night. “It’s the best we can do. That’s the safest way to do shows.”

He said tickets for upcoming concerts will be sold about one month in advance due to the “level of uncertainty” regarding COVID-19.

In the coming months, the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton has three events scheduled: the golf outing Aug. 21 at Shaker Run, the steak fry, a combined event with the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, in September at MillerCoors in Trenton and the annual meeting in January at Miami Valley Gaming in Monroe.

Rick Pearce, president of the chamber, said modifications have been made to the golf tournament and no decision has been made regarding the steak fry and annual meeting.

He said lunch at the golf outing will be served outside courtesy of Skyline Chili in Monroe, and the after-golf dinner and awards ceremony, typically held in the ballroom, have been canceled.

Pearce said he expects fewer golfers this year because of the concerns surrounding COVID-19. Last year’s event drew about 125 golfers, he said.

These types of fundraisers provide the necessary dollars to operate the chamber, he said.

“We require that consistent cash flow,” he said.

Miami Valley Gaming in Monroe has reopened but has made several changes to its operations. Instead of being open 24 hours a day, the facility is closed for four hours, time spent for “a daily deep clean,” according to its website.

Before entering Miami Valley Gaming, patrons must have their temperatures taken with a thermal scanner, and once inside, they must wear a mask. If they don’t have one, one will be provided.

Those whose temperature is not below 100.4 degrees will be placed in “cooling off” area right inside the front entrance.

Nearly half of the 1,900 slot machines are turned off to create the necessary social distancing. Glass partitions have been added to the cage, bars, restaurants, player’s club, racing desk and other employee areas to protect people.

The region lost another popular festival on Friday when organizers of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, held weekends throughout September and October in Waynesville, announced the cancellation of this year’s festival.

“We have spent much of our time ensuring a safe environment for revelry and fun. However, at the end of the day, we cannot justify putting the public, our participants, or employees at risk,” festival organizers wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, organizers of the Sauerkraut Festival, another Waynesville event, announced its cancellation.

Last week, Kings Island in Warren County, announced it has canceled two major holiday-themed events, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest, in light of ongoing uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island, said in a press release that 2020 has “truly been a unique season” due to COVID-19. Kings Island didn’t open until July 2 and has implemented several regulations in hopes of reducing the spread of the coronavirus, he said.

The Warren County amusement park also announced it will add a new family event, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest that will begin Sept. 26 and feature rides, unique food offerings, entertainment and activities for people of all ages, Koontz said.

The park announced last month that it would be open weekends only in August through Labor Day. Season passes for 2020 have been extended through the 2021 season, the park earlier announced.

One of the region’s largest festivals, the Ohio Challenge in Middletown, was canceled weeks before its scheduled date of July 17-18. David Pearce, one of the organizers, said the committee “absolutely made the right decision” to cancel the event.

He said about 50 percent of the funding for the event is provided through corporate sponsorship and he “didn’t feel right” asking for financial support from companies that may be struggling financially.

As the coronavirus lingers, and with no vaccine in sight, Pearce is “fearful” events next summer may be impacted. He said those events must have their sponsors on board by the end of the first quarter.