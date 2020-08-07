Sheriff Jones: ‘We the people need to take our country back'

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said he thinks the government in some cities has over-reached and is allowed too much control during this coronavirus pandemic.
Jones said he’s concerned with reports that California is threatening to cut off water and electric services to churches and any large groups that are not complying with the coronavirus enforcement.
He said New York is conducting traveler’s checkpoints at bridges and tunnels stopping cars and detaining people from other states.
“What is going on here, these cities are using law enforcement to enforce these mandates which I want no part of,” Jones said in a statement from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. “My deputies can be more effective elsewhere; this is not the definition of the land of the free. We the people are allowing the government too much control. We the people need to take our country back.”