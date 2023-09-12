What’s your estimated property value hike? Check the auditor’s website

Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix has announced property taxpayers can now check her website to see their “tentative” new estimated property values based on astronomical state-mandated increases.

Nix has received the final property value increases from the state and the median residential value hike countywide is 37%, a drop from the original 42% increase order but still a horrendous hit for many taxpayers, especially on fixed incomes.

“Our office has been trying for many months to prepare residents for large increases in their residential values due to historic inflation brought on by federal government policies,” Nix told the Journal-News. “We’ll be conducting a series of five Town Hall meetings in October for residents to obtain a better understanding of their values.”

The highest median increase is in Monroe at 41% and the lowest is 25% in the little sliver of Sharonville that resides within the county. Fairfield and Middletown will have a median increase of 40% and in a dozen of the tax districts the hikes are 35% or more.

Nix said they have uploaded estimated value increases on their website and property owners can check their new values here.

She said her office still has work to do so these values are not yet final.