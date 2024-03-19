What to know about today’s election in Butler County

Not sure what’s on your ballot today? Visit www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/. Select your county, enter your name, select “sample ballots” and then pick which party’s ballot you want. That process will also show your polling place. Here are eight more things to know.

How to vote

First, the basics. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Make sure to bring your photo ID because of a change in Ohio law (driver’s license, state ID card, passport or other option listed here: www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/id-requirements/).

In a primary election, voters choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot, and vote for the candidates they want to advance to the general election in November. If you don’t want to vote for political party candidates, but you do want to vote on a tax levy or local option on the ballot in your jurisdiction, request an “issues only” ballot.

President

Yes, many people call this election cycle a “presidential primary,” and yes, Ohioans will be voting for president. But because Ohio sits somewhat late in the primary process, incumbent Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump have already clinched their parties’ nominations for the November election.

U.S. Senate

Democrat Sherrod Brown is in his 18th year as one of Ohio’s two senators, and he is running for reelection, with no Democratic opposition. But the Republican contest to face Brown in November has been the highest-profile race on the ballot. State Sen. Matt Dolan, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and businessman Bernie Moreno are the Republican candidates.

Moreno is endorsed by Trump and talks about ending “wokeness,” and the need to restore election integrity. Dolan is endorsed by Gov. Mike DeWine and talks about traditional Republican ideas of lower taxes and school choice, and said Republicans must work across the aisle. LaRose says he’ll help Trump accomplish his agenda, and says he’s more in touch with Ohioans because the other two are longtime millionaires.

U.S. Congress

Every seat in Congress is up for vote in 2024, but not every seat has a contested race in the March primary.

District 8 covers Butler, Preble, Darke, and part of Miami County. It has been represented the past eight years by Republican Warren Davidson, who is being challenged by Kay Rogers. Democrats running in District 8 are Vanessa Enoch, David Gelb and Nathaniel Hawkins.

Ohio Supreme Court

In the wake of last year’s abortion votes, the Supreme Court will be a hot topic in November, when Ohioans will decide on three of the court’s seven seats. But almost all of the candidates are unopposed in this election. The only March primary is a race between Democrats Terri Jamison and Lisa Forbes.

Statehouse

There are nearly a dozen Ohio Senate and Ohio House seats up for grabs in the region this year. Most of them are in strongly Republican districts, meaning today’s Republican primaries could go a long way toward deciding November’s winners.

In the state’s 4th Senate District, the Republican field includes incumbent Sen. George Lang of West Chester, former state lawmaker Candice Keller and Mark D. Morgan, a Middletown native.

The winner will face in November Democrat Thomas Cooke, of Oxford.

In the 46th House District, incumbent Thomas Hall, a Madison Twp. resident, is running for the GOP nomination with a challenge from Zachary Stacy of Monroe. The GOP winner will face Democrat Benjamin McCall of Liberty Twp. in November.

In the 47th House District, GOP incumbent Sara Carruthers of Hamilton is seeking re-election, challenged by church pastor Diane Mullins of Hamilton. The winner will face in November Democrat Vanessa Cummings, of Oxford.

School levy, township issue

Fairfield school officials place a 6.9-mill continuing operating levy on Tuesday’s ballot. The school board has outlined changes planned if voters reject the issue, including personnel, program and transportation cuts.

In Liberty Twp., voters will decide a police district measure, a renewal with an increase that includes an additional .03 mills for a total of a 3.55-mill levy. If approved, the levy would continue indefinitely instead of the current 5-year renewal rate.

See more coverage

For more detail on today’s election, visit www.journal-news.com/elections for in-depth stories on candidate races and ballot issues. Election results will appear on our site Tuesday night.