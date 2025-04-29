What should Middletown do with the Central Ave. corridor? Give your input today at meeting

“This is an exciting chance to be involved in the localized community plan,” said a Facebook post from the city.

Community members will be asked to provide input on the draft plan that Miami University students enrolled in an advanced urban and regional planning course have developed.

The plan was developed based on the information and data from a visioning sessions the students held with city staff and “key stakeholders” in March.

The plan hopes to enhance the neighborhood-scale commercial district of the corridor and better connect it to the downtown area to create a walkable, destination location.

“The student-led planning process will produce a subarea plan for the Central Avenue corridor to further build on Destination Middletown while also providing suggestions to better connect the downtown area,” the Facebook post read.

Destination Middletown, the city’s comprehensive plan, began in April 2022.

Eight key interest areas were identified on the city’s Future Land Use Map, and the Central Ave. corridor between Bellemonte Street and North Leibee Street was one of them.

Development guidelines suggested for the Central Avenue corridor in the Destination Middletown plan include a mix of neighborhood-serving commercial, retail, office, service and residential uses; and residential developments around the Roosevelt and Lincoln School sites.

The Roosevelt and Lincoln school sites were identified as a “redevelopment priority” for the Central Avenue corridor.

“Additional reinvestment in this area should focus on improvement and enhancement of the area such as improved streetscaping and design while uses should complement and serve the adjacent neighborhoods,” the plan read.

Uses that produce excessive noise, odors or emissions were identified as not appropriate for the area.