West Chester zoning board member apologizes for political Facebook posts

“We saw acts of violence at the capitol and I was saddened by these events like most Americans,” Thomas wrote. “I do not condone those acts as well. I can understand some of my comments were not needed.”

Trustee Board President Lee Wong read a statement Tuesday, acknowledging the apology and saying the township has started training for volunteer board members on how certain public comments can “reflect negatively” on the township.

“The board of trustees does not condone the posts made and shared by Mr. Thomas on social media. They were not directly related to his work on the Board of Zoning Appeals and do not rise to the level for which dismissal could be legally defended,” Wong read from the statement.

“Mr. Thomas acknowledges the error in sharing these types of messages and that such postings may place the township in an unfavorable light due to his position on the township board. He has been a competent and thoughtful member of BZA.”