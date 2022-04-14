West Chester Twp. trustees approve $165K for raises

Trustee Ann Becker could not be reached for comment but her brief performance evaluation said Burks keeps her “up to date with issues and plans for the Township with quality and timely communication” and she also mentioned his economic development and team building skills as positive accomplishments.

The individual raises will be awarded this summer. Last year the total pool of non-union raise money was $155,518 and 75.23% of it was spent doling pay hikes as of the end of June.

Keeping salaries competitive has long been a goal of the township but Welch said that is not the only factor that keeps staff content and on board.

“There are lots of things besides money that interest people, if we’re always just chasing the dollar and want to be at the top of the pay scale for townships then we could do that,” Welch said. “But money is one component, there are things like work environment, teamwork, feeling a part of the team, recognition and these are things we are working on in the township to give someone that feeling that they belong. That’s just as important as a raise.”