West Chester Twp. announces death of firefighter

West Chester firefighter Bob Hansbauer died unexpectedly Sunday, according to West Chester Twp. officials. He was 48 years old. Hansbauer was based out of Fire Headquarters, Station 71. FILE PHOTO

By Staff
47 minutes ago

Longtime firefighter Robert Hansbauer died unexpectedly Sunday, according to West Chester Twp. officials. He was 48 years old.

“Bob, as he was known to loved ones and colleagues, served as a part-time firefighter with the West Chester Fire Department since 1998. He was based out of Fire Headquarters, Station 71,” states a release from the township.

“Bob has served his community with the utmost professionalism and integrity,” said Fire Chief Rick Prinz. “He made many lasting relationships and memories for all of us.

“The West Chester Fire Department extends our deepest condolences and sympathies to the friends and family of the Hansbauers, especially Bob’s mother, brothers and children.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

