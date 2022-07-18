West Chester Twp. announces death of firefighter

Longtime firefighter Robert Hansbauer died unexpectedly Sunday, according to West Chester Twp. officials. He was 48 years old.
“Bob, as he was known to loved ones and colleagues, served as a part-time firefighter with the West Chester Fire Department since 1998. He was based out of Fire Headquarters, Station 71,” states a release from the township.
“Bob has served his community with the utmost professionalism and integrity,” said Fire Chief Rick Prinz. “He made many lasting relationships and memories for all of us.
“The West Chester Fire Department extends our deepest condolences and sympathies to the friends and family of the Hansbauers, especially Bob’s mother, brothers and children.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.
In Other News
1
Ohio Challenge an ‘overwhelming success’ in Middletown
2
Plans change for Brent Spence Bridge and companion bridge between Ohio...
3
August election: Butler County voters to decide Statehouse nominees
4
Frost Factory, open at The Banks in Cincy, serves up frozen cocktails
5
Madison Twp. Dollar General cleared for development despite controversy
About the Author