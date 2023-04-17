West Chester road closure today and Tuesday

There will be daytime closures of Civic Centre Boulevard at Allen Road for utility work today and Tuesday. The road will be closed to all through traffic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Detour: Northbound Civic Centre Boulevard traffic will detour east on Allen Road, northeast on River Walk Drive and northwest on Village Centre Avenue. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.