West Chester road closure today and Tuesday

1 hour ago

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced a road closure on Civic Centre Boulevard in West Chester Twp.

There will be daytime closures of Civic Centre Boulevard at Allen Road for utility work today and Tuesday. The road will be closed to all through traffic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Detour: Northbound Civic Centre Boulevard traffic will detour east on Allen Road, northeast on River Walk Drive and northwest on Village Centre Avenue. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

