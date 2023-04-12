Liberty Way ramp closures happening soon

BreakingNews
Local teen one of 60 in nation to win $220,000 college scholarship
Several lane and ramp closures are scheduled for Friday and early next week as contractors put finishing touches on the massive $32 million Liberty Way interchange fix at Interstate 75.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced several upcoming lane and ramp closures as crews remove work zone items, mill pavement, and place surface asphalt and pavement markings as weather permits over the next several weeks.

The ramps from eastbound Ohio 129 to I-75 north and I-75 north to Ohio 129 west will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday. Lane closures on Ohio 129 are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for updates concerning this and other closures/advisories.

