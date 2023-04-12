Liberty Way ramp closures happening soon

The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced several upcoming lane and ramp closures as crews remove work zone items, mill pavement, and place surface asphalt and pavement markings as weather permits over the next several weeks.

The ramps from eastbound Ohio 129 to I-75 north and I-75 north to Ohio 129 west will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday. Lane closures on Ohio 129 are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.