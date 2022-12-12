BreakingNews
West Chester police say woman unknown to residents entered home armed with knife
News
By Staff
27 minutes ago

The West Chester Police Dept.’s SWAT unit has surrounded a home on Erie Circle after a woman unknown to those who live there entered and was armed with a knife.

The incident in the Princeton Crossing community began around 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to Barb Wilson, West Chester spokesperson. The residents were able to leave the home unharmed, but the woman was still inside just before 8 a.m. and refusing to exit.

No other information was immediately available.

