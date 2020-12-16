West Chester Police investigate after man impersonates officer

The West Chester Police Department is investigating after a man impersonated a police officer to stop a vehicle early this morning, a release said.
The suspect was wearing all black, a short sleeved shirt with no badge or identifying patches and a blue mask. He is a white male, approximately 30 years old, five feet eight inches tall, weighing around 150 to 180 pounds with brown hair in a buzz style cut. The suspect approached the female victim’s car, acting as if he was a police officer, the release said.
The suspect had red and blue lights on his vehicle, Sgt. Brent Lovell with the West Chester Police Department reported. Lovell said that West Chester Police as well as other officers in the surrounding area only have blue lights.
Police are advising the public, in a situation when someone is stopped by police and he or she wants to verify that a law enforcement officer is making the stop, that citizens may call 9-1-1 to confirm traffic stops.
Lovell encouraged anyone who was concerned to call 911 and confirm the traffic stop. He suggests putting on your hazard lights and driving slowly to prevent an officer from thinking you are trying to flee.
“When in doubt, if you don’t feel safe, pull into a lighted area, a parking lot, a police department if it’s local, but we encourage people to use that opportunity to call our dispatch center,” Lovell said.
Police are asking anyone who may have any information related to this crime to contact the West Chester Police tip line at 513-759-7272. Tips may also be submitted online through the WCPD anonymous tip line: https://www.westchesteroh.org/departments/police-department/report-a-tip/-fsiteid-1