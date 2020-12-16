West Chester Police investigate after man impersonates officer

The suspect was wearing all black, a short sleeved shirt with no badge or identifying patches and a blue mask. He is a white male, approximately 30 years old, five feet eight inches tall, weighing around 150 to 180 pounds with brown hair in a buzz style cut. The suspect approached the female victim’s car, acting as if he was a police officer, the release said.

The suspect had red and blue lights on his vehicle, Sgt. Brent Lovell with the West Chester Police Department reported. Lovell said that West Chester Police as well as other officers in the surrounding area only have blue lights.