West Chester insurer receives state tax credit, plans to double workforce

JobsOhio announced Berkley Aspire, located at 9075 Centre Pointe Dr., will add 11,000 square feet to its local office during the expansion. West Chester Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said the expansion is another good sign for the township, which advocated for the state-sanctioned tax credit.

“Anytime anyone chooses to stay here and also expand, it just boosts that confidence that West Chester is one of the best communities to do business because obviously they’re doing well, or they wouldn’t continue to expand here,” Kanelopoulos said. “It’s basically proof in the pudding when someone expands that what we say is true: That we are the best place to do business.”