West Chester government building getting nearly $300K facelift

Trustee Mark Welch said the timing of the expenditure might seem a little odd, given the current coronavirus crisis, but the project has been in the works for more than a year and “we just now pulled the trigger."

“We’ve been planning on this for a year and unfortunately COVID hit,” Welch said. “At this time the township’s revenue has not been impacted because we’re based upon property taxes. Yeah there is a decline in hotel tax hopefully that comes back but our primary source of revenue which is property taxes has remained steady.”

Brown said the work will begin in a couple weeks and the 21 employees who work there will remain in the building while the work is done. The township might have to relocate some meetings while work is done on the meeting room. The work is scheduled for completion by the end of the year, if all goes according to plan.