New senior living complex coming to West Chester Twp.

A new upscale senior living facility is moving to West Chester Twp. with 88 assisted living and memory care apartments and other amenities.
St. Louis-based Provision Living is planning to break ground later this summer on the new 82,845-square-foot facility on Chappell Crossing Boulevard. The complex will have 72 assisted living and 16 memory care apartments.
Cindy Sorgea, marketing project manager for Provision said the company will hire 60 healthcare professionals, administration and management, kitchen, housekeeping, and other staff at wages “comparable to other high-quality communities in the area.” She said they are still working on rental rates for the apartments.
The company is building another Ohio facility in Union Twp. in Clermont County, it is slated to open early next year. Provision also announced it is opening three new locations in Michigan.
“We are excited about our continued growth in Michigan and Ohio and the opportunity to bring our personalized and purposeful service model to elders and families in these communities,” Todd Spittal, co-founder and president of Provision Living, said.
Each assisted living and memory care community will feature private studio, one and two bedrooms options with kitchenette, full bath, individual heating and cooling system, Wi-fi and cable.
Community amenities include restaurant-style dining serving three daily meals, weekly housekeeping and laundry services, social and recreational activities, trained staff on call 24/7, beauty salon, movie theater, large common spaces, outdoor courtyard and an elegant dining room.