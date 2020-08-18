New senior living complex coming to West Chester Twp.

St. Louis-based Provision Living is planning to break ground later this summer on the new 82,845-square-foot facility on Chappell Crossing Boulevard. The complex will have 72 assisted living and 16 memory care apartments.

Cindy Sorgea, marketing project manager for Provision said the company will hire 60 healthcare professionals, administration and management, kitchen, housekeeping, and other staff at wages “comparable to other high-quality communities in the area.” She said they are still working on rental rates for the apartments.