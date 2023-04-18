X

West Chester gets its second Dunkin’ Donuts location

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Avery Kreemer
56 minutes ago

West Chester Twp. officially got its second Dunkin’ Donuts Tuesday as the new location at 7412 Tylersville Rd. hosted a ceremony complete with local mascots and township officials.

“We are so excited to expand our footprint with the Dunkin’ brand in the West Chester area,” said Cassie Wahl, who oversees regional Dunkin’ locations for Gilligan Oil Company, an Ohio firm that owns and operates over 90 chain gas stations, convenience stores and fast food restaurants. “We look forward to again being a part of the West Chester community.”

A company spokesperson described the new building as a 1500 square-foot, energy efficient “Next Gen restaurant” that features a double drive thru and an enhanced tap system for cold drinks.

The ceremony also featured a $1,000 donation to the Muñoz Foundation, a Hamilton County non-profit founded by former Cincinnati Bengal Anthony Muñoz that seeks to help local young, at-risk populations through mentorship.

The new Dunkin’ location has a team of about 15 crew members, and counting. Its daily hours are from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

