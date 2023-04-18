West Chester gets its second Dunkin’ Donuts location

“We are so excited to expand our footprint with the Dunkin’ brand in the West Chester area,” said Cassie Wahl, who oversees regional Dunkin’ locations for Gilligan Oil Company, an Ohio firm that owns and operates over 90 chain gas stations, convenience stores and fast food restaurants. “We look forward to again being a part of the West Chester community.”

A company spokesperson described the new building as a 1500 square-foot, energy efficient “Next Gen restaurant” that features a double drive thru and an enhanced tap system for cold drinks.