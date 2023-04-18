Butler County United Way’s CEO leaving for Miami University job

The Butler County United Way will be looking for a new president and chief executive.
Lawrence Mulligan, chair of the Butler County United Way trustees board, announced Tuesday that Krystal Tipton, the organization’s president and CEO, is leaving the agency on April 28 to take a new job with Miami University.
Tipton will take on a new role in Senior Development at the Oxford university.
“It has truly been an honor leading this organization,” Tipton said. “This is an incredibly giving community that is engaged in finding new ways to help people improve their lives. I am both confident and excited about the future of Butler County United Way.”
Tipton joined Butler County United Way in January 2013 and directed the Community Impact Division of the organization until assuming the President and CEO role in March 2021. During her tenure, Tipton helped guide the three-year strategic plan, and collaborating with board members, community members, partner agency leaders and loyal donors.
She also led the organization when the organization reached an agreement to transfer the Middletown service area to Butler County United Way, consolidating all Butler County service areas under one United Way.
“We wish Krystal well as she pursues this new career opportunity,” Mulligan said. “We appreciate her lengthy tenure with our organization and her dedication to working with our partner agencies as we create impact across Butler County. I am confident that the seasoned staff of Butler County United Way will carry on the mission and vision of Butler County United Way as we work to identify a permanent replacement.”
