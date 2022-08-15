West Chester brain and spine practice expands

Officials said they increased their West Chester building at 9075 Centre Point Drive in West Chester by 35%, to more than 18,000 square feet. Mayfield has been adding providers and services to serve patients with serious back or brain health challenges.

“We are listening to our patients and adding services to continue providing elite neurosurgical care, just as Mayfield has done for 85 years,” said Mark Vorherr, chief executive officer. “We continue to explore targeted expansion opportunities as they become available.”