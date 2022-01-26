Mayfield Brain & Spine adds West Chester doctor, plans major expansion

Dr. Lynda Groh has joined Mayfield Brain & Spine in West Chester, which is planning a major expansion of its existing building at 9075 Centre Pointe Drive later this year.
Dr. Groh, who has had a clinical practice for 25 years, joins the independent neurosurgical practice as an interventional pain-medicine physician, working to provide non-surgical pain management.
She has expertise in transforaminal epidural steroid injections, facet injections, ultrasound guided blocks, radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord stimulation, peripheral nerve stimulation and cryoablation.
In addition to seeing patients at Mayfield’s West Chester office, one of four Mayfield locations across the region, she also performs procedures at Good Samaritan Hospital and Bethesda Butler Hospital. She has seen patients at The Christ Hospital for two decades.
She most recently was with TeamHealth, and previously served at Anesthesia Associates of Cincinnati, Pain Management Associates, Comprehensive Anesthesia/Pain Care Institute and Seiler-Scharf Anesthesiologists in Dayton. Dr. Groh earned her medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine.
Mayfield Brain & Spine is the full-service patient-care profider of the Mayfield Clinic, a top national physician organization for neurosurgical treatments, education and research.
Its West Chester building will add more room for physical therapy and a dedicated space for Dr. Groh’s practice later this year.
In addition to Dr. Groh, Mayfield in West Chester has three neurosurgeons, one Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation physician, two nurse practitioners and a full physical therapy department. Mayfield plans “to continue to enhance services available at this location,” said Mayfield spokesman Cliff Peale, “and are planning a major expansion of the office to serve those patients.”
