West Chester approves $1.54M splash playground, to open in 2024

West Chester has announced that it has approved the construction of a $1.54 million splash playground at Beckett Park, 8545 Beckett Road.
The township’s board of trustees on Tuesday approved the construction starting this summer, to open in spring 2024.
According to a release, the playground will include “varied opportunities for water play accessible to children of all abilities,” as well as shade structures and seating.
It will be built in an area currently taken up by a man-made water feature near a picnic shelter, which due to issues over the years has become a problem due to increasing goose population.
Funding for the project will come from state Route 747 TIF resources generated by corporate development, the release said.
Township Administrator Larry D. Burks said, “A water playground was first envisioned for Beckett Park more than two decades ago and water play areas continue to be a request we hear from residents. It’s exciting in the Township’s bicentennial year to break ground on this project and make it a reality.”
A community ground-breaking will take place later this summer, with the date to be announced, West Chester said.
